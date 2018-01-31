SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WASHINGTON (AP) — No, that wasn’t drool on the lips of Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

He says it was ChapStick.

Twitter lit up with jibes about the 37-year-old Democrat’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

In his televised speech Tuesday, Kennedy’s lips appeared wet and glistening, leading to tweets about Kennedy’s “drool.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy says that was ChapStick on his lips, not drool, during his State of the Union response. (WBZ-TV)

Kennedy joked on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday that he “decided to go a little bit light on the ChapStick this morning … which is probably a wise choice.”

He told CNN that Tuesday’s ChapStick was “a little too much, apparently.”

Other State of the Union responders have attracted similar unwanted attention.

In 2013, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio’s response to President Barack Obama’s speech was mocked for Rubio’s awkward off-screen reach for water.

