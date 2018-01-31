EVERETT (CBS) – Police in Everett are investigating whether a small dog found badly hurt in the road may have been thrown from a car. A Good Samaritan was driving on Revere Beach Parkway Tuesday night when she noticed the dog.

“It was freezing. I was cold I can only imagine the dog,” said Jamie-Lee Hersey.

She waved down a friend in his car and together they carried the dog to the area of Sonny’s Car Wash.

“He was losing a lot of blood. Bleeding a lot. I called for help. Wrapped him in towels and sweatshirts. Blood everywhere,” she added.

“His back legs and tendons were hanging out. A pretty gruesome scene,” said friend Chris Desrochers.

Animal Control arrived and rushed the dog to emergency care.

“They may try to save his leg but they may have to amputate. He will be in Mass Vet Hospital for about five more days,” said Everett Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone.

Everett Police have since received an anonymous report the dog may have been thrown from a black Cadillac Escalade. Animal Control has named the dog “Jamie” for the woman who saved him. Jamie and her friend Chris are considering whether they might be able to adopt him.

You can donate to the dog’s care here: https://www.gofundme.com/HelpJamiePup