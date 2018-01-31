SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Consumer Product Safety Commission, Local TV, Recalls

BOSTON (CBS) — A space heater created to be put next to cribs has been recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

Vornado has received fire reports that their Sunny CS (crib-side) nursery space heater caught fire.

heaterrecall1 Crib Side Space Heater Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

Recalled Vornado Sunny CS nursery heater (Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a broken motor mount on the heater can let the heating element to come into contact with plastic inside the product and ignite.

fan2 0 Crib Side Space Heater Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

Label with model number and serial number (Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 5,000 heaters where sold across the U.S. through stores like Bed, Bath and Beyond, and buybuy Baby, and through online retailers. They were purchased between October 2017 through December 2017 for about $100.

If you have one of these heaters, contact Vornado Air for a replacement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch