BOSTON (CBS) — A space heater created to be put next to cribs has been recalled due to fire and burn hazards.
Vornado has received fire reports that their Sunny CS (crib-side) nursery space heater caught fire.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a broken motor mount on the heater can let the heating element to come into contact with plastic inside the product and ignite.
About 5,000 heaters where sold across the U.S. through stores like Bed, Bath and Beyond, and buybuy Baby, and through online retailers. They were purchased between October 2017 through December 2017 for about $100.
If you have one of these heaters, contact Vornado Air for a replacement.