Face it, diapers are disgusting. While many parents take the grocery store disposable diaper path, there are other, older and in almost every way better ways to keep a baby’s bottom clean, dry and fresh. Cloth diapers have been around almost as long as babies themselves, and are in the long run much more cost effective, far more environmentally sound and almost always better for baby than disposables. For those who want to know more about cloth diapers and other things good for baby, here are just five of the best places to buy cloth diapers in Boston.

Birch Baby

49 Border St.

Newton, MA 02465

(877) 979-6262

www.birchbaby.com

The “two highly-involved dads” who run what began as a small cloth diaper store in Newton have expanded their operation into a full-service baby operation. They carry a wide range of cloth and eco-friendly diapers, as well as all manner of products including swim diapers, diaper covers, diaper bags, fitted diapers, pre-folded diapers and, well, the list goes on and on and on. Their “bum-genius” line in particular is quite inventive. When the owners say “we’ve got your little one covered,” they mean it.

Cou-Cou

4 Union Park St.

South Boston, MA 02118

(617) 936-4082

www.coucou-boston.com

Cou-Cou is an unusual store, but one that any parent will soon come to treasure. They of course sell cloth diapers and everything else that a baby needs to stay fresh and dry, as well as anything any baby or parent could possibly need. Cou-cou, however, goes beyond the baby clothing, toy and accessories model to offer classes for babies and parents – including “Baby and Me Yoga,” baby playdates and even educational classes such as CPR for babies. Cou-cou is a great place to meet other parents, and is a wonderful resource not only for cloth diapers, but for all things baby.

Diaper Lab

200 Elm St.

Cambridge, MA 02140

(617) 764-0192

www.diaperlab.com

“Smart-simple-green” is both the motto of and the reason behind Diaper Lab, a Cambridge store that offers families much more than just a product. A sustainable, green business, Diaper Lab is both a retailer and a center for education, as it seeks to provide customers with the best information possible on cloth diapering, breastfeeding and baby carriers. In addition to their cloth diapers, Diaper Lab offers an extensive line of wipes, lotions and detergents (for those who want or have to wash diapers at home). They also have baby carriers, notably wraps and slings, most made from recycled materials, as well as vests and hoodies in which to carry and keep baby warm. Founded by parents whose baby daughter’s allergic reaction to the materials in disposables spurred them into researching alternatives, Diaper Lab is more than just a commercial company – it is a source of education, help and service for parents both in the area, and on-line.

Hatched

668 Centre St.

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

(617) 524-5402

www.hatchedboston.com

For those who not only want to use cloth diapers but also want to make a statement, Hatched in Jamaica Plain is the place to go. The store boasts of having the largest selection of organic fiber clothing for newborns and young children in the Boston area. They only carry products made by eco-friendly, sustainable companies, and companies that are known for “treating their workers well.” That means they do not sell products made by child labor, or which fail to “do the right thing” by their workers and the environment. The store founder and owner is a mother of two who lives in Jamaica Plain, and who is known for giving back to the community. There are fewer places to go anywhere where customers will leave feeling this good about their choices and their purchases, whether it be cloth diapers, baby clothing or even toys.

Tadpole

58 Clarendon St.

Boston, MA 02116

(617) 778-1788

www.shoptadpole.com

This independently owned business in the South End offers everything baby could need, from cloth diapers to diaper pails, and a whole lot more. They carry burp cloths, jumpers, toys, strollers, high chairs – anything and everything for baby, the nursery, and the bath. The mom and dad who built and run this store have expanded operations to include a 500 square foot showroom to display cribs and other baby furniture, and in addition to offering a wide range of baby products from around the world, will even assemble strollers and install car seats – at no charge. They also have an on-line store and offer free delivery.

