BARRE (CBS) – A masked man was arrested for allegedly robbing a pizza shop where he used to work after employees and a customer pinned him to the ground until police arrived.
Barre Police say Sean Coulson walked into Northeast Pizza Shop on Tuesday with a mask on and put a gun to an employee’s face, demanding money.
Coulson allegedly hit the employee with the end of his gun. The employee suffered minor injuries.
The suspect then jumped over the counter and took a bank deposit bag with $164 inside.
Three employees and a customer wrestled with Coulson until he dropped his gun, then pinned him to the ground.
Barre Police arrived and arrested Coulson.
Employees and Coulson each suffered minor injuries.
Police said Coulson previously worked at the pizza shop, and may have been a manager.