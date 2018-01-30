SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Christina Hager, Local TV, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester man was arraigned Tuesday on charges in connection to the disappearance of a man last seen earlier this month.

On Monday night, police located the body of Justin Ramos, 27, at a house on Valley Hill Drive in Worcester.

ramos Worcester Man Charged With Misleading Police, Moving A Body

Justin Ramos was last seen alive at a party on January 7 in Worcester (Photo Courtesy: Worcester Police)

Thirty two-year-old Xavier Broughton was then arrested and charged with disinterment of a human body and misleading a police investigation.

At Broughton’s arraignment, prosecutors said he admitted that Ramos was at his house for a party on January 7 and overdosed on heroin. He said he panicked and hid the body in an enclosed back porch, covered in boxes.

Initially, Broughton told police Ramos had been at his house for the party but left the next morning. That was when police visited the Valley Hill Drive home after Ramos’ family reported him missing on January 9.

According to officials, a tip brought them back to Broughton’s house.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch