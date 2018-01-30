WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester man was arraigned Tuesday on charges in connection to the disappearance of a man last seen earlier this month.
On Monday night, police located the body of Justin Ramos, 27, at a house on Valley Hill Drive in Worcester.
Thirty two-year-old Xavier Broughton was then arrested and charged with disinterment of a human body and misleading a police investigation.
At Broughton’s arraignment, prosecutors said he admitted that Ramos was at his house for a party on January 7 and overdosed on heroin. He said he panicked and hid the body in an enclosed back porch, covered in boxes.
Initially, Broughton told police Ramos had been at his house for the party but left the next morning. That was when police visited the Valley Hill Drive home after Ramos’ family reported him missing on January 9.
According to officials, a tip brought them back to Broughton’s house.