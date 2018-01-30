BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s right hand is making progress, but it’s still not where the quarterback wants it to be.

Luckily, he has a special glove to help him get it back to full strength.

Brady did his best Michael Jackson impression on Tuesday, down to just one glove during his pre-Super Bowl chat with the media inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. And as the QB was quick to tell everyone, it’s not your average glove.

The glove appears to be cut from the same fabric as Brady’s special (and expensive) Under Armour recovery pajamas. The company made the glove just for Brady to help heal that nasty cut he suffered during practice two weeks ago. Despite having his stitches removed over the weekend, Brady is still keeping his right hand covered every chance he can.

“It’s getting better; not quite where I want it to be so I’m just trying to protect it the best that I can,” Brady said on Tuesday. “It’s obviously a very important part of my body. I just want it to be as healthy as possible for the game on Sunday”

Like a true spokesman, Brady said it’s a great glove.

“It has a lot of recovery in it,” he said with a smile.

Brady didn’t wear a glove in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but had KT tape covering the wound. He went out and threw for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns in New England’s 24-20 comeback win over the Jags.

Now, Brady and his special glove are preparing for a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.