BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is skipping President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address while she travels to Rhode Island to speak to a group of law students.

Ginsburg is scheduled to speak on Tuesday at Roger Williams University School of Law in Bristol.

The talk will only be open to students, faculty and staff, although members of the media are allowed.

During her trip to Rhode Island, Ginsburg also is set to make stops at a synagogue and at U.S. District Court, both in Providence. Both stops are closed to the media.

The trailblazing, 84-year-old justice is the subject of a new documentary called “RBG,” which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

