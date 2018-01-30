SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Coastal Flooding | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos | Closings, Delays
Filed Under:John Cena, Local TV, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 52

BOSTON (CBS) — It could be seen as the ultimate form of betrayal: a Massachusetts native singing the Philadelphia Eagles’ fight song just days before the New England Patriots face off the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Professional wrestler John Cena pumped up the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly by doing just that.

Cena, 40, is from West Newbury, Mass.

“Fly Eagles Fly! On the road to victory!” Cena chanted at the end of the WWE Monday Night Raw event. He then wished fans “good luck this weekend.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch