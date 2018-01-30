BOSTON (CBS) — It could be seen as the ultimate form of betrayal: a Massachusetts native singing the Philadelphia Eagles’ fight song just days before the New England Patriots face off the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Professional wrestler John Cena pumped up the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly by doing just that.
Cena, 40, is from West Newbury, Mass.
“Fly Eagles Fly! On the road to victory!” Cena chanted at the end of the WWE Monday Night Raw event. He then wished fans “good luck this weekend.”