BOSTON (CBS) – We’re into the “brunt” of Tuesday’s storm already – which is saying something.

This event will not be a memorable one for most of us, although some folks may beg to differ by the time their morning commute is done.

Areas of snow are generally light across southern New England right now, but a few moderate bursts from time to time are occurring, mainly south of Boston.

The snow is very fluffy, so it’ll be easy to clean up and move around.

The snow will continue to fall through late morning for much of eastern Massachusetts, slowly tapering from west to east around midday.

Some areas of light snow will linger until mid-to-late afternoon on Cape Cod, perhaps even early evening on the outer Cape (flurries).

A widespread 2-to-5 inches from Cape Ann to Cape Cod is expected, with a coating to 2 inches north and west of Boston and a very sharp cutoff on the western fringe of this system.

Wind gusts will continue to range between 20-30 mph, with gusts 35-to-45 mph from the South Shore to Cape Cod through mid-morning.

The onshore wind combined with building seas and the astronomical high tides will result in pockets of minor to moderate coastal flooding during the late morning high tide cycle.