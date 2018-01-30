SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Aaron Hernandez, Local TV, Odin Lloyd

BOSTON (AP) — The prison suicide of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is prompting lawmakers to revisit a centuries-old Massachusetts legal principle.

Under a bill heard Tuesday by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, people who kill themselves after being convicted of a crime would automatically lose all rights to appeal.

Hernandez’s murder conviction in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd was dismissed after Hernandez was found hanging in his cell last April. The legal principle holds that a defendant who dies before an appeal is heard should no longer be considered guilty in the eyes of the law.

Democratic Rep. Evandro Carvalho, of Boston, filed the legislation after meeting with Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, who was upset when the conviction was erased.

The bill, if passed, could not be applied retroactively to Hernandez.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    January 30, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    FOOTBALL TURNED A TROUBLED MIND INTO A KILLER…..THE FAULT DEAR BRUTUS IS NOT IN THE STARS BUT BY A SO CALLED SPORT THE KILLS BRAINS AS THE CROWDS APPLAUD!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch