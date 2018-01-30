BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (CBS) — Julian Edelman has been unable to help the Patriots on the field this season. But behind the scenes, he’s still trying to help the Patriots any way he can.

“You saw his hype video last week,” fellow receiver Danny Amendola said Tuesday at the Patriots’ team hotel in the Mall of America. “He got the stands going, he got our team juiced. We’ll be ready for something this week.”

Even when he’s not appearing on the big screen at Gillette Stadium, he’s still serving in his role as a leader of the team.

“I talk to him daily. He’s a huge inspiration to me,” Amendola said. “We’re competing all the time, whether we’re driving to work, or walking to the locker room, or playing paper rock scissors, or pingpong, whatever it is. He’s a huge inspiration to me and all of our teammates. He’s a leader and we miss the hell out of him.”

Edelman, of course, made the catch in last year’s Super Bowl which will be remembered forever. While Edelman can’t contribute in that same way on Sunday against the Eagles, Amendola made it clear that some way, somehow, Edelman will be helping the Patriots.