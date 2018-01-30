SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase are teaming up to create a health care company “free from profit-making incentives and constraints.”

Buffett, in a prepared statement Tuesday, called the skyrocketing costs of health care in the U.S. the “hungry tapeworm on the American economy.”

Warren Buffett (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The ambitious goal, they say, is in the early planning stages, but the seismic nature of the announcement sent a shockwave through the health industry.

Shares of health care companies are falling in early trading.

