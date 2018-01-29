BOSTON (CBS) — During the AFC Championship Game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looked completely unhindered by the injury on his throwing hand which required him to have 12 stitches sewn into the area where his thumb meets his palm. So you’d think that Brady would be all systems go for the Super Bowl, right?

But the quarterback expressed some concern with his hand status over the weekend, after those stitches had been removed from his hand.

In an interview with ESPN’s Suzy Kolber, Brady said the hand situation was in a “decent place,” but that it’s “not quite where I want it to be right now.”

“I’m still, you know, working on it. You know, again, it was only 11 days ago when I hurt it,” Brady said. “But I think we’re in a decent place and hopefully it can get better over the course of the next seven days. Not quite where I want it to be right now, but hopefully by game time, it should be.”

Brady completed 26 of his 38 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Patriots’ 24-20 comeback win over the Jaguars. He wore a piece of tape over the stitches last week, and he said after the game he’d prefer to not wear anything on his throwing hand. That is perhaps what he’s referencing when he said he’s not quite where he wants it to be.

As for the game itself and the week leading up to it, Brady shared what he’s learned by playing in the Super Bowl seven times before.

It’s a lot. I think it’s pretty overwhelming, actually,” Brady said. “And I’ve been fortunate to play in the game, and I know the pace of the week. I think the important thing is you can’t say yes to everything. You can only do so much. The way you remember the week is by winning the game. So it’s not about where you can go or what you can do. For me it’s about what I need to do to study and prepare and be as prepared as I can be mentally and physically so I can be the best I can be for the biggest game of the year.”