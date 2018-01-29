BOSTON (CBS) — Super Bowl week is off to a rough start for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.
Butler was treated for flu-like symptoms on Sunday night and is still recovering from the illness as the Patriots kick off their week in Minnesota, according to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe. While Butler will not participate in Monday night’s Super Bowl Opening Night festivities, he is expected to be OK for Sunday’s big game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Howe.
Butler was going to have his own podium at Super Bowl Opening Night, but Patrick Chung will now take his place inside the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is also not expected to be a part of Opening Night as he continues to deal with a concussion he suffered in last week’s AFC Championship Game.