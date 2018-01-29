SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
By Ken MacLeod
BOSTON (CBS) – Northeastern student Eddie Ferrini is so confident the Patriots will win their sixth Super Bowl, he hit a tattoo shop over the weekend.

“I’m pretty confident they’re going to win,” Ferrini said. “I mean my friends have always thought I was nuts.”

Indeed his tattoo brags of the pats six Super Bowl wins — including this Sunday’s Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis –, which, of course, they haven’t won yet.

tat Confident Patriots Fan Gets Tattoo A Week Before Super Bowl

Eddie Ferrini’s Patriots Super Bowl tattoos (WBZ-TV)

A photo of the tattoo has gone viral on Instagram.

“A lot of people thinking I jinxed it, but I don’t believe in that kind of thing so I think we’ll be all set,” Ferrini said.

Surveys tell us that roughly one of every five American adults has a tattoo and they also tell us that roughly 20 percent of the folks who get one, regret it.

ferrini Confident Patriots Fan Gets Tattoo A Week Before Super Bowl

Eddie Ferrini (WBZ-TV)

Truth is, when Ferrini strolled into a New Hampshire tattoo parlor, the artist tried to dissuade him because a “David Tyree” moment on Sunday might make Ferrini’s new ink wishful thinking, despite his Roman numeral backup plan.

“If they do lose, they’re going to win next year,” Ferrini said. “Add another ‘I’ on the end.”

Still, he has liquidated his savings to fly out opting to somehow grab a ticket while sleeping in his rental car.

And if the Pats lose, he just might stay.

“I’ll probably just get into ice fishing,” he says.

