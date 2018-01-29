SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
By Paula Ebben
Filed Under:Eagles, East Boston, Patriots, Paula Ebben, Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a statue of Super Tom. Brady that is, getting ready to whip up the Patriots faithful at an auto body shop of all places.

It’s a Super Bowl tradition at Danilchuk’s Auto Body shop in East Boston. And this time, the Eagles are the target.

pats3 Boston Auto Body Shop Plans Funeral For Eagles

Rob Caldarelli next to Patriots Bronco at Danilchuk Auto Body (WBZ-TV)

“It is going to be funny. No harm, no foul,” says Rob Caldarelli at Danilchuck’s. Monday was prep day at the auto body shop. The Patriots car is clean and shiny, just like the team, while the Eagles car is, well, let’s just say it’s not a winning look.

eagles1 Boston Auto Body Shop Plans Funeral For Eagles

Eagles van at Danilchuk Auto Body (WBZ-TV)

And Tom Brady with his Superman cape is ready to go up on the Danilchuk roof.

“We try to come up with a new theme every year,” Caldarelli says. And this year the message is clear. There’s a drawing of the grim reaper on the Eagles car representing Bill Belichick. It’s the graveyard for the Eagles. “Boston fans, we’ve got to stick it to the Philly fans and we’ll see who comes out on top,” Caldarelli says.

brady2 Boston Auto Body Shop Plans Funeral For Eagles

Super Tom Brady at Danilchuk Auto Body (WBZ-TV)

They’ve done it before for the Pats and that’s not all. The Sox got the Danilchuk treatment, so did the Celtics and the big, bad Bruins.

And this year the fun includes a funeral, and a prediction. “Patriots all the way. We’re going to bury them,” says Caldarelli.

It will all come together Tuesday morning at 10, with a few surprises.

Danilchuk Auto Body: http://danilchukautobody.com/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch