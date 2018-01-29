BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a statue of Super Tom. Brady that is, getting ready to whip up the Patriots faithful at an auto body shop of all places.

It’s a Super Bowl tradition at Danilchuk’s Auto Body shop in East Boston. And this time, the Eagles are the target.

“It is going to be funny. No harm, no foul,” says Rob Caldarelli at Danilchuck’s. Monday was prep day at the auto body shop. The Patriots car is clean and shiny, just like the team, while the Eagles car is, well, let’s just say it’s not a winning look.

And Tom Brady with his Superman cape is ready to go up on the Danilchuk roof.

“We try to come up with a new theme every year,” Caldarelli says. And this year the message is clear. There’s a drawing of the grim reaper on the Eagles car representing Bill Belichick. It’s the graveyard for the Eagles. “Boston fans, we’ve got to stick it to the Philly fans and we’ll see who comes out on top,” Caldarelli says.

They’ve done it before for the Pats and that’s not all. The Sox got the Danilchuk treatment, so did the Celtics and the big, bad Bruins.

And this year the fun includes a funeral, and a prediction. “Patriots all the way. We’re going to bury them,” says Caldarelli.

It will all come together Tuesday morning at 10, with a few surprises.

