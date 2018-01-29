SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick was oozing with style when the Patriots arrived in Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

The Patriots head coach was sporting a dapper fedora as he departed the team’s AirKraft after it landed at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport on Monday afternoon, showing off a fashion sense we usually don’t see out of New England’s hooded-one.

belichick hat Bill Belichick Rocks A Sweet Fedora As Patriots Arrive In Minnesota

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives for Super Bowl LII at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport on January 29, 2018. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss noted on Twitter, Monday’s fedora was likely a tribute to Paul Brown, one of Belichick’s coaching idols. Belichick also wore a fedora ahead of a game back in 2010 when he tied Brown on the all-time coaching wins list.

Belichick’s fashion statement will probably garner a few questions from the media at Monday evening’s Super Bowl LII Opening Night. Especially if he opts to go with his usual look when addressing reporters.

Though he was pretty dapper for Monday’s arrival, it’s likely that Belichick’s hoodies were safely stored in that protective bag he carried off the plane, ready to be hung up nice and neat for the week ahead.

