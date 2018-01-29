SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Bill Belichick, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Super Bowl 2018, Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots arrived in Minnesota on Monday, and did so in style.

New England’s AirKraft landed at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport an hour earlier than expected, roughly 1:36pm local time, giving the Patriots some extra time to prepare for Super Bowl LII.

Head coach Bill Belichick walked off the plane sporting a fancy fedora. Tom Brady looked calm and collected as he made his way off the team jet. Both greeted former Patriot and current NFL Network Willie McGinest after deboarding.

belichick hat Touchdown! Patriots Arrive In Minnesota For Super Bowl LII

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives for Super Bowl LII at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport on January 29, 2018. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Patriots then made their way to the Marriott inside the Mall Of America, which will be their home for the week.

The festivities will begin Monday night for both the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles when they hold court with the media at Xcel Energy Center for Super Bowl LII Opening Night (formally known as Media Night). The Patriots will have the first session, from 8:10-9:10 pm EST and the Eagles will get their turn an hour later.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made the trip, but is still in the league’s concussion protocol and will not participate in Opening Night.

The Patriots flew out of T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island shortly after their Monday morning rally outside of Gillette Stadium, and will now spend a week in Minneapolis to prepare for the team’s third Super Bowl in the last four years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch