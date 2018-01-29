BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots arrived in Minnesota on Monday, and did so in style.
New England’s AirKraft landed at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport an hour earlier than expected, roughly 1:36pm local time, giving the Patriots some extra time to prepare for Super Bowl LII.
Head coach Bill Belichick walked off the plane sporting a fancy fedora. Tom Brady looked calm and collected as he made his way off the team jet. Both greeted former Patriot and current NFL Network Willie McGinest after deboarding.
The Patriots then made their way to the Marriott inside the Mall Of America, which will be their home for the week.
The festivities will begin Monday night for both the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles when they hold court with the media at Xcel Energy Center for Super Bowl LII Opening Night (formally known as Media Night). The Patriots will have the first session, from 8:10-9:10 pm EST and the Eagles will get their turn an hour later.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made the trip, but is still in the league’s concussion protocol and will not participate in Opening Night.
The Patriots flew out of T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island shortly after their Monday morning rally outside of Gillette Stadium, and will now spend a week in Minneapolis to prepare for the team’s third Super Bowl in the last four years.