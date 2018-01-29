BOSTON (CBS) – Eating a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce the risk of breast cancer in women, but does the source of those good fats matter? Researchers at the University of Guelph, ON, Canada say, “Yes.”
They looked at mice predisposed to develop an aggressive type of breast cancer and found that a diet rich in fish-based omega-3 fatty acids was eight times more effective at preventing breast tumor growth than a diet rich in plant-based omega-3s.
Plant-based omega-3 fatty acids are found in soy, canola oil, walnuts, and flaxseed. Fish-based omega-3s are found in salmon, tuna, trout and other fatty fish.
A lot more research needs to be done on the effect of omega-3 fatty acids on cancer, in general, but this is more reason to eat at least two to three portions of fish every week for optimal health.