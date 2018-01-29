BOSTON (CBS) – Doctors are increasingly concerned about the safety of fidget spinners, which took the world by storm last year.
A new report describes two children who were severely injured by swallowing the toys’ lithium button batteries. Doctors from Boston Children’s Hospital agree that the unlabeled batteries in fidget spinners pose a potential danger to kids.
These toys are not suitable for young children. Fidget spinners come in different shapes and sizes and pieces can come off, which can be a choking hazard.
The ones that light up have tiny lithium batteries inside which if swallowed can cause severe burns to the esophagus, burns so bad they could be deadly.
If you’re a parent, keep fidget spinners away from young kids and know that the ones that light up pose an additional danger with their batteries.