WORCESTER (CBS) – A body was removed from a home in Worcester Monday night, and a man has been arrested for allegedly digging up the body.
Police said they located the body of an unidentified man at 4 Valley Hill Drive. A resident of the home, 32-year-old Xavier Boughton, was arrested for “Disinterment of a Human Body and Misleading a Police investigation.”
The man has not been identified, but it appears it could be linked to a missing persons case. Worcester Police say 27-year-old Justin Ramos was last seen at a party at the home on January 7.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death.
The investigation is ongoing.