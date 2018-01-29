SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A body was removed from a home in Worcester Monday night, and a man has been arrested for allegedly digging up the body.

Police said they located the body of an unidentified man at 4 Valley Hill Drive. A resident of the home, 32-year-old Xavier Boughton, was arrested for “Disinterment of a Human Body and Misleading a Police investigation.”

The man has not been identified, but it appears it could be linked to a missing persons case. Worcester Police say 27-year-old Justin Ramos was last seen at a party at the home on January 7.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

