BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA Trade Deadline is still over a week way, but the dealing has already begun.

The Clippers and Pistons have reportedly agreed to a deal that will send five-time All-Star Blake Griffin to Detroit for a package of players and draft picks.

The Clippers and Pistons have agreed on a deal to trade Blake Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Griffin just signed a five-year extension with the Clippers in the offseason. Los Angeles is currently 25-24 on the season and just a game out of a playoff spot, and will reportedly try to trade center DeAndre Jordan and guard Lou Williams ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

The move reunites Clippers head coach Doc Rivers with former Celtics guard Avery Bradley, who was traded to the Pistons in an offseason deal for Marcus Morris. Boston had to ship Bradley and his $8.8 million contract out of town in order to make room for free agent Gordon Hayward. Bradley is set to become a free agent in the offseason.

The move shows the Pistons are going all-in this season, as they are also currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs. Stan Van Gundy’s club is a disappointing 22-26 after a hot start to the season, but within striking distance at three games back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Griffin will not only give their current roster a much-needed shakeup, but also gives them another star to build around for the foreseeable future.