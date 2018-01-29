SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Boston, Brian Joyce, Local TV, Massachusetts Legislature

BOSTON (AP) — An accountant has been charged with helping a former state senator file false income tax returns and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

John H. Nardozzi, of Waltham, was charged in an indictment that was unsealed on Monday. Nardozzi was the accountant for former state Sen. Brian Joyce, who was charged last month with accepting up to $1 million in bribes and kickbacks and laundering money through his law office.

Nardozzi is accused of, among other things, conspiring to fraudulently deduct millions of dollars of personal expenses for Joyce as legitimate business expenses of the senator’s law firm.

Nardozzi didn’t immediately respond to a phone message on Monday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Joyce’s attorney has said his client is innocent.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch