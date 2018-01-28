SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
By Pamela Gardner
BOSTON (CBS) – Our next coastal storm will develop in the next 24-36 hours. This one won’t be a major event, but it does bring some snow accumulation, coastal issues, and gusty winds Monday night into Tuesday.

TIMING

Monday will be mainly dry and cloudy with temperatures in the mid-30s northwest to the low-40s southeast. A wintry mix in SE MA begins around 7pm.

2017 rpm 4km7mon Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Pasty snow in southeastern Massachusetts on Monday night, to a wintry mix across Cape Cod, islands and Buzzards Bay. Snow starts to spread northwest. The big question is how far northwest the snow reaches.

2017 rpm 4km11mon Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The snow continues overnight and into the Tuesday morning commute. Roads will be slick and snow covered. Snow consistency will be more fluffy by 5 a.m. as temperatures fall to the 20s. Heavier bands develop across the south shore with the northeast fetch.

2017 rpm 4km5mon Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

More steady snow across southeastern Mass through central Mass, up to Cape Ann & the NH coast. Still uncertain on when the snow bands let up.

2017 rpm 4km9tue Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Some forecast models have the snow out of most locations after 10 a.m. Some later runs keep the snow around longer, say through noon.

SNOW TOTALS

Monday evening through Tuesday morning, we expect 2-5 inches of snow accumulation across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Depending on where the heaviest snow bands set up, we could see isolated spots of 6 inches. A coating to 2 inches of snow in Boston, to southeastern New Hampshire, Worcester County, Providence, to eastern Connecticut.

If the storm tracks a little farther west, we may change these snow totals.  Stay tuned!

2017 snowfall polyzoom Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

A winter weather advisory will go into effect 4 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for the south shore, coastline around Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

2017 winter weather advisory4 Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible Tuesday morning in the advisory areas.

WIND

As the center of low pressure passes well offshore, we will get scraped with the outer bands of wind.  Speeds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30-35mph from the northeast.

Monday evening/night is when the wind becomes noticeably strong. Just below wind advisory criteria, but this may change if the storm tracks a tad closer to New England.

2017 wind forecast gusts1 Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The wind howls a bit overnight and stays strong through Tuesday morning. As we approach high tide (between 9-10am) the seas will be churned up offshore and the north, northeast direction may bring splashover or minor pockets of flooding.

Peak gusts around 35 mph. Again, not a major wind issue on the coast, but it does contribute to the flood impacts. Inland we see peak gusts of 20-25 mph. Colder air starts to funnel in from the north.  Temps will be in the 20s further northwest.

2017 wind forecast gusts2 Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

A north, northwest wind will push 30 mph across southeastern Mass Tuesday evening.

2017 wind forecast gusts3 Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

This wind direction change will bring colder temperatures, falling into the teens Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

COASTAL FLOODING

We have higher astronomical high tides this week thanks to a super moon on Wednesday (also a “blue moon”).

This means we have to watch for the Tuesday morning high tide for the coastal flood potential.  Wave heights offshore will be between 5-15 feet during the height of the storm Monday night. So with a northeast wind pushing the waves onshore Tuesday morning, we will see splash over and perhaps some minor coastal flooding.

Nothing like what we had during the last major flood event on January 4 though.

2017 high tide times3 Developing Coastal Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The forecast models keep going back and forth on the track for Monday/Tuesday. We should have more confidence in the snowfall/wind/flood impacts with the 00z model runs.

Stay tuned for further updates from the WBZ Storm Watch Weather Team!

