LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police say a 60-year-old man has been using his dead father’s identity to drive.
Ludlow police tell MassLive.com that Bruce Dias of Ludlow had own license revoked 27-years ago after being convicted on a motor vehicle homicide charge involving the death of a young child.
Police say Officer Derek Smolinski stopped Dias driving a 1993 Mercedes 300 on Saturday. Police say the officer recognized Dias and knew he had no license.
Police say Dias told them he had been using a license in his dead father’s name.
Dias was charged with driving with a revoked license.
Attempts to reach Dias for comment Sunday were not successful. It was not clear if he has hired an attorney and no phone listing for him could be found.
