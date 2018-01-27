BRAINTREE (CBS) – Police say a drunk driver caused a 4-car crash while speeding on Interstate 93 South in Braintree early Saturday morning.
The crash happened near Exit 6.
Massachusetts State Police say Randall Barbosa, 25, of Weymouth was merging onto I-93 from Route 3 North at a high rate of speed in a 2008 BMW when he rear-ended a 1997 Lexus.
After the crash, Barbosa continued southbound and hit a 2007 Toyota Sequoia, which led to another crash.
The passenger in Barbosa’s car was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.
A 20-year-old Lynn man who was a passenger in the Lexus was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.
No one else was hurt.
Barbosa was charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious injuries, negligent operation, and cited for speeding.
He was held on $7,500 bail pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday in Quincy District Court.