BOSTON (CBS) – The Pan Mass Challenge hosted its first indoor cycling fundraiser at Fenway Park on Saturday.
WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes was on hand to join about 1,000 riders for the PMC Winter Cycle event.
“We’re going to try to raise $52 million dollars this year,” Hughes told riders during the event.
Saturday’s goal was to raise more than $500,000 as part of the PMC’s $52 million target.
All of the money will go to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
The 2018 Pan Mass Challenge kicks off on Aug. 4. WBZ-TV is proud to be your official PMC station.