BOSTON (CBS) – The Pan Mass Challenge hosted its first indoor cycling fundraiser at Fenway Park on Saturday.

WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes was on hand to join about 1,000 riders for the PMC Winter Cycle event.

About 1,000 riders turned out for the Pan Mass Challenge Winter Cycle at Fenway Park. (WBZ-TV)

“We’re going to try to raise $52 million dollars this year,” Hughes told riders during the event.

Saturday’s goal was to raise more than $500,000 as part of the PMC’s $52 million target.

All of the money will go to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The 2018 Pan Mass Challenge kicks off on Aug. 4. WBZ-TV is proud to be your official PMC station.

