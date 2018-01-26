SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Rocky Statue, Super Bowl 52

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s iconic Rocky statue could be forced to sport New England Patriots colors thanks to a Super Bowl wager with the Massachusetts hometown of heavyweight champ Rocky Marciano.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter said Thursday that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney had agreed to the Rocky vs. Rocky bet.

If Philadelphia wins the big game, Brockton’s statue of the undefeated Marciano will be clad in Eagles gear.

If New England wins, Philadelphia’s Rocky will wear Patriots attire.

rocky Philadelphia, Brockton Mayors Have Rocky Statue Super Bowl Bet

The Rocky Marciano statue in Brockton (left) and the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia. (WBZ-TV graphic)

In a video posted on Carpenter’s Facebook page, Kenney says he can’t promise a Patriots jersey would last long in Philadelphia. He joked that the city might have to grease the statue to prevent fans from scaling it to remove the gear.

Similar measures didn’t stop people from climbing light poles in celebration after the NFC championship game.

