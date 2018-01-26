SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – They say cats have nine lives.

Add to that: a nine-month adventure for Lilo, a fancy feline who disappeared from its New Hampshire home last spring.

After the 12-year-old indoor cat went missing, its family searched for the tabby cat. Family members left food and water outside, with the hope that Lilo would return.

salem nh cat returns 1 Miracle Cat Returns Home After 9 Month Journey

Lilo the traveling cat. (Photo: Shauna DeSisto)

Hope dwindled after Christmas came and went, and no sign of Lilo, said Shauna DeSisto.

But a few weeks ago, they found Lilo.

The traveling tabby hadn’t gone far. Late last year, another family living a few streets over found Lilo. The cat had lost weight.

salem nh cat returns 6 Miracle Cat Returns Home After 9 Month Journey

(Photo: Shauna DeSisto)

That family posted fliers around the neighborhood, and then they brought Lilo to the Salem Animal Rescue League.

DeSisto saw one of the fliers, and then, happily brought Lilo home.

“It’s a miracle,” she said.

