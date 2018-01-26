ROXBURY (CBS) – Boston Police were at a Mattapan home for a second straight day after a decomposing body was found in the attic.
Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team that officers were called to a home on Cedar Street at about 10 p.m. on Thursday.
People in the home told police they smelled a strong odor and discovered the body of a woman in the attic.
Detectives remained at the home Friday and crime scene tape was draped across the front door.
Sources told the I-Team the woman’s body was wrapped up and decomposing.
It is not yet known how long the woman was dead for before being discovered.