BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were on the practice field on Friday afternoon, and once again Rob Gronkowski was not partaking.
The tight end is recovering from a concussion suffered in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. And while reports surrounding the player and his recovery indicate he’s progressing positively, he remains unable to take part in the team’s practices to this point.
The other two players who were absent on Thursday were once again absent on Friday — Deatrich Wise (concussion) and Malcom Brown (foot).
The Patriots released their official injury report on Friday afternoon, and it included “game statuses” for players “based on if the game was being played this Sunday.” And under those circumstances, both Gronkowski and Wise would be listed as “out” for the game.
Brown, Mike Gillislee and LaAdrian Waddle would be listed as questionable.
Tom Brady (right hand) and Devin McCourty (shoulder) were both full participants on Friday after both were listed as limited participants on Thursday.
The Patriots will hit the practice field again on Saturday, and they’ll fly out to Minnesota on Monday in preparation for Super Bowl LII against the Eagle