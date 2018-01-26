SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) — On a scale of one to Michael Hoomanawanui, Patriots defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois’ name isn’t that hard to pronounce.

Still, the eight-year NFL veteran has heard his name butchered every way imaginable during his career.

“I even had a person call me Ryan John Francisco,” he told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton in the Patriots locker room. “I thought they were talking about a whole other player on our team, I didn’t know.”

Jean Francois said he’s been told that some announcers have just resorted to calling “Ricky Number 94,” which is something that doesn’t bother him.

“I’m cool with that,” he said. “I understand, if they try to say Jean Francois it’ll just sound all messed up on the TV, it’s going to seem unprofessional.”

Despite his locker nameplate having a hyphen between the “Jean” and “Francois,” he said that’s not correct.

He lays out exactly how to pronounce his name in the video above. If that’s still too much of a challenge, feel free to go with “Ricky.”

