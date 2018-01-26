BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve reached an embarrassing conclusion to the mystery surrounding Marcus Smart’s cut-up hand.
The Celtics guard will be out for two weeks after slicing his right hand earlier this week, the team announced on Friday. Smart apologized to his teammates, coaches and Boston fans on Twitter on Friday, explaining that he cut his shooting hand while swiping at a picture on the wall at the team hotel.
Smart suffered a laceration on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, which required a trip to the hospital and stitches for the 23-year-old. He said he’s embarrassed by the incident:
The injury came one day after Smart was criticized by Boston fans and media for taking a last-second three-pointer in a one-point loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night. Smart isn’t know for his shooting, and his miss at the buzzer extended Boston’s season-long losing streak to four games. Many felt Smart should have passed the ball to Boston’s other options on the play.
Smart, in his fourth season with the Celtics, is averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 assists per game for Boston this season.