BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart’s mysterious hand injury will reportedly cost him the rest of the Celtics road trip.
Smart flew back to Boston on Thursday night, according to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Adam Kaufman. The guard cut his right hand (his shooting hand) at the team hotel on Wednesday afternoon and will likely miss the final two games of Boston’s four-game road swing, including a much-hype matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
It remains unclear how Smart suffered the laceration, but Boston head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that Smart received stitches after cutting his hand on a glass in the team hotel. He added that the team was investigating how the injury occurred, and didn’t sound very pleased about the situation.
Without Smart, guards Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin will likely seen an uptick in minutes off the Boston bench.
The Celtics close out their road trip on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets before returning home for a three-game homestand.