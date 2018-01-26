SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Boston, New England Aquarium, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) –  New England Patriots fans can get a special ticket discount to the New England Aquarium this weekend.

Visitors wearing any kind of Patriots gear may receive a buy-one-get-one free ticket discount on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27-28.

neaq patriots seal New England Aquarium Giving Weekend Ticket Discount For Patriots Fans

(Photo: New England Aquarium)

Adults, children and seniors can get the discount if they wear hats, jerseys, or any other kind of Patriots gear.

The higher price admission will prevail for purchase.

The offer is not valid with any other discounts, combination tickets, or admission to the Simons IMAX Theatre.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit http://www.neaq.org or call 617-973-5200.

