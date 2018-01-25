SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) – Driving in Massachusetts is no picnic, a new report confirms.

The recently released study from WalletHub says the Bay State comes in 7th on a list of “worst states to drive in.”

It costs more to maintain a vehicle in Massachusetts than almost anywhere else in the country, WalletHub found.

The report also considered road quality, traffic and gas prices.

The rest of New England doesn’t fare much better, with Rhode Island and Connecticut joining Massachusetts in the bottom 10.

The best state for drivers is Texas, according to WalletHub.

