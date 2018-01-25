BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots are knocking on the door of a sixth Super Bowl crown. And what better way to do that than with a Bill Belichick door knocker?
A local artist turned Belichick’s infamous hoodie and headset scowl look into a piece of art.
Palmer Murphy told the Boston Herald that he watched “A Christmas Carol,” and realized Belichick’s resemblance to Jacob Marley’s door knocker.
“I did a few drawings and showed them to some friends. They liked it and got a laugh out of it,” Murphy told The Herald. “So I went to work creating a door-Belichick. I thought somebody might like it. If you’re a fan it’s a piece of art, and if you want to knock Belichick you can do it on your door any time you want.”
Murphy created two Belichick door knockers.
One was sent to the Patriots offices at Gillette Stadium, though he’s not sure if the coach himself has seen the creation.
“He’s got to be a big Patriots fan if he’s got a Bill Belichick door knocker,” said Patriots center David Andrews when asked about the creation.