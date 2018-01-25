BOSTON (CBS) — Even Bill Belichick may be OK with you taking a day off on Monday.
That’s the day the Patriots will depart for Minnesota for Super Bowl LII, but not before holding a send-off rally outside of Gillette Stadium.
The event is free and will begin at 9 a.m. in the NRG Plaza outside of the Hall at Patriot Place. The rally is expected to last about an hour, so maybe you’ll just have to take half a day off (you can always blame traffic for you tardiness).
And if you can’t make it down to Foxboro, you can tune in to the festivities on WBZ-TV or stream all the fun right here on CBSBoston.com.