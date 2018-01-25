BOSTON (CBS) – A driver was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police on a wild chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Framingham Police were going after a Ford Escape around 3:30 a.m. because it was wanted in connection with a reported breaking and entering.
They called State Police who joined the pursuit on the Pike in Framingham heading east towards Boston.
“A Trooper deployed a tire deflation device on the Pike in Weston and damaged two tires on the suspect vehicle,” State Police said in a statement.
“The suspect continued to drive East on the Pike with Framingham and MSP cruisers in pursuit. The suspect vehicle took the ramp to the South Station garage.”
That’s where the SUV crashed into a State Police cruiser.
The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Richard Hughes of Framingham, was captured a short time later by a K-9 unit and taken to a hospital with what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
He’s charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle after a license suspension or revocation and failure to stop for police.