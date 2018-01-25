MASHPEE (CBS) – Mashpee Police are searching for a dangerous suspect accused of dragging a woman into the woods Wednesday night and sexually assaulting her.
Police say the woman was walking in the area of Commercial Street around 5:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her near the Community Health Center of Cape Cod.
She was eventually able to fight the suspect off.
A passerby saw the victim come out of the woods and called police.
The suspect is described as a tall black man in his 40s. He was wearing a dark coat.
Police are investigating the possibility that the incident was an unarmed robbery that turned into a sexual assault.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Mashpee Police.