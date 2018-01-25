SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – You can see just about everything your smart phone:  your bank records, passwords, credit card numbers, and credit history but it’s hard to see your medical records in one convenient place.

Apple has just announced a new feature on their iPhone that will allow users to download parts of their medical record right onto their iPhones.

This feature would allow users to see all kinds of data like their medications, allergies, lab results and can pool data from different providers, like your dermatologist, your cardiologist, your primary care doctor.

A dozen medical institutions across the United states will participate in the beta version which is available to consumers today.

Unfortunately no hospitals here in the Boston area are involved, but hopefully they will be soon.

The data will be encrypted and stored safely directly on the iPhone.

