WAKEFIELD (CBS) — A veteran Wakefield fire Captain has been placed on administrative leave with pay while he is under investigation for allegedly indecently assaulting a young woman in his home in 2015.
A friend of Christopher Smith’s daughter, who was 19-years-old at the time, claims he groped her buttocks and groin area and felt her breasts under her blouse. She said this happened at a Christmas party at Smith’s home.
Smith told police he does not recall touching the alleged victim’s buttocks or groin but admitted to touching her breasts over her shirt. He also told investigators he didn’t recall if he touched her under her clothing.
His arraignment was supposed to happen Wednesday in Malden District Court but was delayed until February 15 after a judge granted Smith’s defense attorney request to investigate the Valor Act.
Under the Valor Act, Smith, who is a veteran, may be eligible to enter a treatment program in lieu of possible incarceration.
Smith admitted to investigators that he has an alcohol problem.