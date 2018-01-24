SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Documentary, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady, Tom Vs. Time

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Good news, Tom Brady fans. You won’t have to wait long to watch his new documentary.

“Tom Vs. Time” is set to air its debut episode via Facebook Watch at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The complete schedule for “Tom Vs. Time” is as follows:

Chapter 1: Thursday, Jan. 25
Chapter 2: Sunday, Jan. 28
Chapter 3: Tuesday, Jan. 30
Chapter 4: Thursday, Feb. 1
Chapter 5: Sunday, Feb. 4

That’s a whole lot of Tom Brady to help fill the waiting period leading up to Super Bowl LII.

The teaser for Chapter 1 is pretty loaded. It includes a sports radio type mocking Brady’s diet, ESPN’s Max Kellerman talking about “the cliff,” 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Marc Bertrand speculating what would happen if Brady slips in 2017, Brady making some delicious shakes, Alex Guerrero vigorously rubbing Brady’s muscles, Brady rocking shoulder pads while doing all of his exercises, and more.

At 40 years old, Brady is currently preparing to play the Eagles in Super Bowl LII next Sunday in Minneapolis — his record eighth Super Bowl appearance. He figures to gain a few million viewers to his documentary during the two weeks of hype for the biggest game in sports.

