Filed Under:Melrose, Thin Ice

MELROSE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student fell through thin ice on a frozen pond while walking to school with friends Wednesday morning.

According to Melrose Police, the boy ventured onto Ell Pond and then fell in up to his chest around 7:40 a.m.

Two other seventh-graders with him, a boy and a girl, were able to pull him from the water while another girl called 911.

The boy was out of the water by the time first responders arrived and was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital as a precaution.

Police and school officials remind the public to stay off the ice because, especially with the fluctuating temperatures, it can freeze and thaw unevenly.

 

