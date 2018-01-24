SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking for the nation’s prayers as a young Texas girl prepares to undergo brain surgery at a Boston hospital.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders conveyed the message to 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters during her daily media briefing Tuesday in Washington.

Sanders said the Republican president wants the girl from of Brownfield, Texas, to “keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God.”

A family website says Sophia is undergoing brain surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday for a rare disorder that leads to constant strokes.

Sophia’s father told the Boston Globe his daughter launched a petition asking everyone in the world to pray for her, from the president to the Queen of England.

