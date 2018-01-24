BOSTON (CBS) – Pearl Jam is coming back to Fenway Park for two nights in September.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced Wednesday they’ll play shows on September 2 and 4 in Boston as part of their “away shows” this summer.
They played two nights at Fenway back in 2016.
Pearl Jam’s summer tour kicks off with two concerts at Safeco Field in Seattle, where they formed, on August 8 and 10 for the “home shows.”
They’ll play “away shows” at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana on August 13, Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 18 and 20 and then Fenway Park on Labor Day weekend.
General public tickets for the Fenway shows will be sold first through a Verified Fan presale.
That registration begins Wednesday and closes on Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m.
To register, please visit: pearljam.tmverifiedfan.com
This is the latest in a series of concerts recently announced for Fenway Park this summer.
Billy Joel returns for a fifth straight year on Friday, August 10.
Journey And Def Leppard will be in town August 11.
The Zac Brown Band plays Fenway June 14 and 15.
Foo Fighters return for shows July 21 and 22.