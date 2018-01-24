SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters in New Hampshire have rescued two people trapped in a windowless bathroom during a house fire.

Firefighters in Nashua say they stayed in phone contact with the residents on Tuesday night. Several companies worked together to find the man and woman inside.

Both were treated by an ambulance crew and taken to a hospital, where they were listed in satisfactory condition.

Firefighters said the bulk of the fire was extinguished within 40 minutes, but another hour was spent putting out multiple hot spots in many concealed spaces in the building’s framing.

About 10 people were displaced.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire yet.

