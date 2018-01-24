HOOKSETT (CBS) –A New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was released on bail Wednesday.

Officials said 21-year-old Arthur Vigeant, of Concord, inappropriately grabbed a 13-year-old girl from behind at a Walmart around 6:45 last Wednesday evening.

Vigeant had been confronted by the family and left the store.

When police arrived, they were able to find him in the parking lot.

According to officials, Vigeant appeared to under the influence of drugs while he was admitted to police that he had touched the girl and also stolen items from Walmart earlier that afternoon.

From there, he was taken into protective custody and then to Elliot Hospital for an evaluation.

Man sexually assaults 13 y/o girl in NH Walmart just feet from her mother and sisters. Quick action by family leads to arrest. #wbz pic.twitter.com/zLa4rPNppG — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) January 24, 2018

On Tuesday, a warrant was created for Vigeant’s arrest with the charges of sexual assault, simple assault, and willful concealment.

He was arraigned at the Hooksett 6th Circuit Court and released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail.