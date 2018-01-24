SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
HOOKSETT (CBS) –A New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was released on bail Wednesday.

Officials said 21-year-old Arthur Vigeant, of Concord, inappropriately grabbed a 13-year-old girl from behind at a Walmart around 6:45 last Wednesday evening.

Vigeant had been confronted by the family and left the store.

Man Charged With Inappropriately Touching 13 Year Old Girl In Walmart

Arthur Vigeant (Photo Courtesy: Hooksett Police Department)

When police arrived, they were able to find him in the parking lot.

According to officials, Vigeant appeared to under the influence of drugs while he was admitted to police that he had touched the girl and also stolen items from Walmart earlier that afternoon.

From there, he was taken into protective custody and then to Elliot Hospital for an evaluation.

On Tuesday, a warrant was created for Vigeant’s arrest with the charges of sexual assault, simple assault, and willful concealment.

He was arraigned at the Hooksett 6th Circuit Court and released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail.

