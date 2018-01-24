LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city is among the communities receiving a warning from President Trump’s administration as it seeks to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.
Lawrence is among 23 jurisdictions including Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and the states of Illinois, Oregon, and California that received a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday calling on them to prove they’re cooperating with immigration authorities.
The department warned it could use subpoena powers to force the communities to provide documents showing they aren’t withholding information about the immigration status of people in custody. The agency has threatened to deny communities critical grant money if they refuse to share such information.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera didn’t immediately comment. The city north of Boston has roughly 76,000 residents, most of whom are Latino.
